Real Madrid will travel this weekend to the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán to face the new Sevilla of Diego Alonso and Sergio Ramos. It will be a duel with a special smell to see the camero facing one of the teams of his life, will he celebrate the goal if he scores? Below we show you the injured and sanctioned players of Madrid for this match:
Arda Guler At the moment he is going through a complete situation, as he is training normally with the group, but he is lacking rhythm. We will have to wait until the call to find out if Carlo has him. If selected, he could make his debut at Sánchez Pizjuán. The defense is also affected by the long absence of Militarywho suffered a torn cruciate ligament early in the season.
The injury problem extends to the goal, since Thibaut Courtois He is also dealing with an injury in this crucial phase of the season, creating uncertainty about his return to the field.
However, it is not all bad news for Real Madrid. The good recovery of Vinicius Junior It has been a respite for Ancelotti and his men, the Brazilian is 100% again.
On the disciplinary side, Nacho Fernandez, after having been sent off against Girona for a reckless challenge on Portu, will be suspended for his last game after an appeal has removed a game from his suspension. It was a loss in these key moments for Ancelotti, because with Militao’s injury and Alaba’s physical problems the back line is lame.
In conclusion, Real Madrid has significant losses for this match, but they will not pose any problem to be able to continue adding three at a time. The white team’s objective is clear, to stay at the top of the LaLiga classification table.
