Clash between two of Italy’s greats, AC Milan and Juventus will face each other in a match that will be important to determine the direction of both teams in the standings. Matchday 9 of Serie A will be electrifying after this national team break. Both teams have started the championship on the right foot, finishing first and third respectively.
Today we will see the possible lineups of both teams for this match
The Rossoneri team faces this match with significant losses, the first starting with the goal, Maignan was sent off in the last league match and will not be able to be present against Juventus so it will be Sportiello who occupies the goal for the locals. Giroud and Leao will be at the forefront of the attack as the maximum exponents of the Milan city team’s attack.
For more European football news
Possible AC Milan lineup
Goalie: Sportiello
Defenses: Florenzi, Thiaw, Tomori, Bartesaghi
Midfielders: Musah, Reijnders, Pobega
Forwards: Pulisic, Rafael Leao, Giroud
As for Allegri’s team, we will see, as usual, their tactical scheme based on three defenders with two wing-backs where they will notice the absence of Danilo, with Rugani being the man to replace the Brazilian. However, he will have significant losses in attack such as Chiesa and Vlahovic, who will be replaced by Weah and Keane.
Possible Juventus lineup
Goalie: Sczesny
Defenses: Gatti, Bremer, Rugani
Midfielders: McKennie, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic
Forwards: Keane, Weah
Both teams face the challenge of maintaining their positive streak and securing a place at the top of the table. The possible lineup for this crucial confrontation becomes fundamental in each team’s strategy. Each coach will seek to put together a competitive and balanced team, considering the important absences and the need to secure a crucial victory at this early stage of the season.
#lineup #Milan #Juventus #duel #Sunday #Serie