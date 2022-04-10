The 32-year-old played 4 games with Real Madrid in the league this season, all away from the Santiago Bernabeu, and the last match he participated in was in this stadium in February 2020 when Real Madrid lost 2-1 to Manchester City in the Champions League.

In the past, Bale, who joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 in a record deal of 100 million euros at the time, entered into a dispute with the club’s management and almost left the team in 2020 after leaving the circle of attention of Zinedine Zidane, the team coach at the time.

He recently suffered multiple setbacks related to his fitness, only to be attacked by fans as well as local media.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti told reporters: “The boos are understandable, but our fans need to realize that their support is also very important. Yes, Bale was booed, but he is a serious professional and trains well and if necessary he will play the last part of the season. The fans have to understand that.” .

Bale recently criticized Spain’s Marca newspaper for calling him a “snooper” over allegations that his only goal was to make money from the Spanish club.

And the media in Madrid accused him of claiming a back injury after he missed Real Madrid’s 4-0 defeat against Barcelona, ​​but only four days later he participated with his country and scored two goals in Wales’ victory over Austria in a playoff match in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

But Bale, who came on as a substitute midway through the second half today, still had the backing of his teammates.

Captain Marcelo said: “We are all with Bale. It’s difficult, and it happened to a lot of people at the Santiago Bernabeu, but we are all important.”