Mazatlan Sinaloa. Intense flames broke out in the upper part of a currently closed module, in the Lineal Park, on Óscar Pérez Escobosa Avenue.

This emergency was reported around 9:49 p.m. to the rescue forces.

The two-story module is located a few meters from Juan Pablo II Avenue, in the Jaripillo neighborhood area.

After the emergency call, elements of the Mazatlán Veterans Fire Department attended, which, with the use of a ladder and water jets, suffocated the flames.

Elements of the Mazatlan Red Cross attended the site, who confirmed that this module has previously functioned as a base for the worthy institution, but is currently not in operation. It is closed. The cause of the fire has not been reported at this time.