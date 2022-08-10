The real Madrid started his official season in the best way, proclaiming himself champion of the European Super Cup for the fifth time in its history, beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 this Wednesday in Helsinki.

the austrian David Alaba (minute 37) opened the way for the champion of Spain and Europe. In the second half, the French Karim Benzema sentenced (65).

In the winners of the European Super Cup, Real Madrid manages to reach the top, with its five crowns (2002, 2014, 2016, 2017 and now 2022), to FC Barcelona and AC Milan, and erases the bad taste of his previous participation in the tournament, four years ago, when he was defeated by Atlético de Madrid in another city on the Baltic shores, Tallinn.

The road to the ‘sextet’, the full six titles to which Real Madrid aspires this season, therefore started very well for the team from Carlo Ancelottiwho also made history by becoming the coach with the most titles in the European Super Cup, with four, leaving behind the equality of three that he had with Josep Guardiola.

Ancelotti also paid tribute in this match to the team that won the ‘Fourteenth’ Champions League in Paris in May, repeating the starting eleven of that match in the Finnish capital. In the 84th minute he brought on Frenchman Aurelien Tchouameni and German Antonio Rüdiger, who made their official match debuts in their new colours.

Eintracht, 62 years after being defeated 7-3 by Real Madrid in the final of the European Cup -current Champions League-, starred again against the same rival, although this time without such a scandalous result.

Benzema, add and continue

However, it was Eintracht who gave the first scares of the final, with two counterattacks that ended with Thibaut Courtois repelling dangerous shots from Denmark’s Jesper Lindstrom (12) and Japan’s Daichi Kamada (14).

Real Madrid reacted and had their first chance on minute 17, with a ball that Benzema gave to Vinicius Jr in the area, whose shot went past goalkeeper Kevin Trapp but, under the sticks, defender Tuta avoided the goal from his fellow Brazilian.

In the 37th minute, Vinicius came close to scoring again, with a low cross shot that Trapp touched just enough to send for a corner kick. From that corner it made it 1-0: Benzema headed in and Casemiro, without an angle, also headed back towards the center of the small area, where Alaba finished off at will.

Benzema (41) then sent slightly wide on another great occasion. In the second half, Real Madrid continued to arrive with danger. In the 55th minute, Trapp saved his team against a shot from Vinicius and in the 61st minute Casemiro, later chosen as the man of the match, crashed the ball into the crossbar from outside the area.

Eintracht’s best chance to tie was Ansgar Knauff (64), with an attempt in the area that Courtois, very attentive, stopped without excessive complications. But the hopes of the Germans were diluted in the 65th minute, when a pass from ‘Vini’ to Benzema ended in a goal by the Frenchman, whose shot went under Trapp’s arm.

Benzema now has 324 goals as a Real Madrid player, leaving Raúl González’s 323 behind and only Cristiano Ronaldo’s 451 ahead of him. It is the Frenchman’s 23rd title with Real Madrid, equaling Paco Gento’s mark, approaching two of Marcelo’s record of 25 and making even more merits for this year’s Ballon d’Or. Despite the fact that Eintracht took their new signings (Mario Götze, Randal Kolo Muani, Lucas Alario) off the bench for the last hour, the mission was already very difficult.

Real Madrid slept the game and the score did not move. With the mission accomplished in Helsinki, Real Madrid will begin the defense of its title in the Spanish League on Sunday, visiting newly promoted Almería.

AFP

