





SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Minerva Foods, South America's largest beef exporter, reported net income of 424.7 million reais for the second quarter, up 264% from the same period a year earlier, according to a balance sheet released. this Wednesday.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) reached 778 million reais, an increase of 42.8%.

As a result, the company’s board of directors approved the distribution of 128.1 million reais in the form of interim dividends, resulting in an income of 0.22 reais per share. Payment will be made on August 29, 2022, and the company’s shares will trade “ex-dividend” from the 18th, the company said in a report.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo)








