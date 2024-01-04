Marochko: The Ukrainian Armed Forces are actively using American radars in different sectors of the front

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) actively use American radar stations (radars). To this in your Telegram channel indicated retired lieutenant colonel of the People's Militia of the Lugansk People's Republic (LM LPR) Andrey Marochko.

He explained that we are talking, in particular, about the AN/TPQ-50 AESA counter-battery systems. The Ukrainian military mounts them on army HMMWV SUVs and constantly maneuvers them.

The expert clarified that such radars are regularly observed in the areas of the settlements of Kupyansk, Peschanoye, Grekovka, Ozernoye, Verkhnekamenskoye, Chasov Yar, Dzerzhinsk.

The AN/TPQ-50 is a light artillery reconnaissance radar designed primarily to detect enemy mortar positions. In the Russian army, its closest analogue is the Penicillin complex, but it works on a different principle, not using radio waves, but relying on acoustic and thermal waves from shots and explosions.