The royal is now the record holder together with FC Barcelona and AC Milan. All three clubs have five trophies in the trophy cabinet.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti chose the eleven players who laid the foundation for the victory over Liverpool (1-0) in the final of the Champions League on May 28. Eintracht Franfurt lacked star player Filip Kostic, who will most likely continue his career at Juventus.

In Finland it was the Germans who got the first chance. Daichi Kamada escaped the Spanish defence, but Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made the save. Not much later, Vinicius Jr. to score, but saw his effort taken off the line by an Eintracht Frankfurt defender.