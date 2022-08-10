With summaryReal Madrid have won the European Super Cup for the fifth time in club history. The Champions League winner was clearly too strong for Europa League winner Eintracht Frankfurt in the Olympiastadion in Helsinki: 2-0.
10-08-22, 23:45
The royal is now the record holder together with FC Barcelona and AC Milan. All three clubs have five trophies in the trophy cabinet.
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti chose the eleven players who laid the foundation for the victory over Liverpool (1-0) in the final of the Champions League on May 28. Eintracht Franfurt lacked star player Filip Kostic, who will most likely continue his career at Juventus.
In Finland it was the Germans who got the first chance. Daichi Kamada escaped the Spanish defence, but Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made the save. Not much later, Vinicius Jr. to score, but saw his effort taken off the line by an Eintracht Frankfurt defender.
Real Madrid became stronger and stronger and expressed the dominance in the 37th minute on the scoreboard. After a corner, Casemiro kept the ball in. He headed back to David Alaba and the defender tapped in: 1-0. Eintracht had to chase, but could not make a fist, not even with substitute Mario Götze.
Real Madrid dominated and through Karim Benzema the royal in the 65th minute the game: 2-0. Real Madrid is the successor to Chelsea, which won the UEFA Super Cup last year.
