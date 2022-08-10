The blancos win another trophy with one goal per half: Casemiro and Vinicius are also decisive
Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti only know how to win. After winning the last Champions League, the blancos take home yet another trophy, the European Super Cup, beating 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt, winner of the last Europa League. Decisive goals, one in time, by Alaba and the usual Benzema, who is increasingly likely to be the next Golden Ball.
After a great save by Courtois on Kamada and a save on Tuta’s line on Vinicius’s shot, Real pass on a corner kick: Casemiro, author of a monstrous game, anticipates Trapp’s exit and serves the assist head to Alaba, scoring from two steps. In the second half Real rises further in tone and doubles with Benzema, served by Vinicius and helped by Trapp’s half duck.
