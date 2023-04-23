Now with Manchester City on the horizon, the real Madrid (2nd) fulfilled (2-0) against Celta (12th), this Saturday in the 30th matchday of the League, placing himself eight points behind Barcelona (1st), which on Sunday visits Atlético (3rd).

Two blows from Marco Asensio (42) and Militao (48) helped Real Madrid to complete the process against a harmless Celta.

The Champions in the mind

The team led by Carlo Ancelotti He returned to the League after having sealed his pass to the Champions League semifinals, with a 2-0 defeat in London against Chelsea.

Three games away from being able to revalidate the title in the great continental competition, the possibility of winning the 15th one forces the heartbeat to drop in a League that already has a Barça color.

With the prospect of the spectacular confrontation against Manchester City in the semifinals (May 9 and 17), Ancelotti again left out of the eleven Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, the team’s metronomes, although he did not hesitate to once again entrust Karim Benzema with the baton of attack.

With a Santiago Bernabéu who also found it difficult to warm up, the duel against a Celta who navigated no man’s land was quite soporific, without outstanding chances until the triangulation of the first goal, on the verge of half-time.

Dani Ceballos leaked a pass to Vinicius, who didn’t even need to speed up. He drove placidly and put her in the heart of the box, where Asensio attacked space to score. On the way back from the locker room, a spectacular flight by Militao to hit a header from a corner kick sealed the game.

Before, Real Sociedad (4th) took an important step to play in the next edition of the Champions League by winning 2-1 at home against Rayo Vallecano (9th), taking advantage of the defeat of Betis (5th). The shipwreck of the Sevillian team against Osasuna (8th) by 3-2 also this Saturday allows Real Sociedad to escape six points from their first pursuer.

AFP

