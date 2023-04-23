14 years ago, “Splice: Death Experiment” hit theaters. The film, framed in science fiction, was certainly a disturbing experience for the viewers of the time, and that horror has been unleashed again with the premiere of the film in netflix canada. While a couple of scientists doing lab experiments doesn’t necessarily set the stage for terror, the reality is that when moral boundaries are crossed and a murderous humanoid enters the equation, the story looks great.

But it was not only the narrative itself that aroused the tension, but also the unexpected ending that the director vincenzo natali decided to give his feature film. With that closure, more than one thought that a sequel could be released soon, since it did not have a definitive conclusion.

Was “Splice: Deadly Experiment” going to have a sequel?

At the end of Splice it is revealed that Dren, the ‘death experiment’, can change gender. In this context, the scientist Elsa becomes pregnant with the humanoid and, later, she appears talking with businessmen from the genetic company in which she worked and they try to convince her not to interrupt the process. They want to test and study both test subjects during and after.

With this in mind, the story had a clear future for a continuation. However, was it the director’s intention to give it a sequel?

“It’s funny, because without revealing anything, the film ends as if we were trying to prepare a sequel,” Natali commented in 2010 during an interview with Bloody Disgusting. “And I want to make it very clear that that was not my intention at all. I just thought that was the best way to end the story. Since all my movies are open-ended, I think they invite that question. Actually, I just want this movie to be released,” he added.

Even so, he gave somewhat cryptic clues to explain why he might never pursue a continuation of a film:

“This is what I will say: after ‘Cube’, which had two sequels, in which I was not involved at all, I would not allow a second film to be made without my participation. Simply because I want to protect that merchandise, so to speak.‘, he commented on a potential sequel to “Splice: Death Experiment”.

Where to watch “Splice: Deadly Experiment”?

Despite generating quite a sensation on Netflix, the movie “Splice” is only available for streaming in Canada. However, it is also available on Amazon Prime Video, although you must first verify that it has been enabled in your area.

