Real Madrid suffered their second 2-1 defeat this week and Carlo Ancelotti had a crush on it.

Carlo Ancelotti has said the 2-1 loss to Espanyol was Real Madrid’s worst performance since returning to the club. A badly started week for the Merengue turned even worse when they missed the opportunity to reestablish a La Liga lead by three points against Espanyol on Sunday. Beaten 2-1 by Moldovan Sheriffs in the Champions League in midweek, the Madrileños lost by the same score after goals from Raúl de Tomas and Aleix Vidal.

“Two defeats, it’s not usual”

Karim Benzema reduced the score, but Ancelotti did not hesitate to give his verdict after seeing his team slip before the international break. The Italian said: “It was our worst game ever. [de la saison]. We played badly, there is not much more to say. We need to change our attitude this week. The defeat is not an accident because we deserved to lose. We are worried because two defeats in a row at this club are not usual and we must remedy this, correcting the mistakes. “