Last week, Sony launched a new program known as Game Trials, which basically allows users of Playstation 5 try certain games first-party for a limited amount of time. Sounds like a cool thing, right? Well, the way it is implemented is anything but.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut and Sackboy: A Big Adventure are two of the games that are currently available as part of this program, and both can only be played for seven and five hours respectively. The problem is that this timer starts from when you download the game, not from when you open it. Considering that they are not necessarily small titles, it can take hours to download some of them, and by the time the download is complete, it could be too late.

“I started downloading Sackboy: A Big Adventure all night, ready to play this morning. When I want to play it, it tells me that the trial has already expired. You have five hours from when it starts to go down. Please change this, PlayStation. “

Starts downloading the Sackboy: A Big Adventure “free trial” last night, ready to play this morning. Goes to play it and the trial has expired. You get 5 hours the moment it starts downloading. Please change this @PlayStation pic.twitter.com/6LCXjd87Hn – Richard Breslin | BDes (Hons) Games Dev & DigiMedia (@ Solidus5nake) October 3, 2021

The timer for free demos usually starts when you open the game, not when you download it, so this decision on the part of Sony it is certainly somewhat rare. At the time of writing, the company has not commented on this, but lately they have been responding to requests from the community, so they could change the way this works.

Via: Kotaku