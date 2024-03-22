The VIP couple prepares for the wedding and reveals a sensational detail about the wedding: what it is

Paulo Dybala, on October 30 last year, he surprised his long-time partner, Oriana Sabatini, with a romantic marriage proposal in front of the suggestive Trevi Fountain, surrounded by friends Alvaro Morata and Leandro Paredes. After the joyful “yes” of her beloved, Dybala prepares to crown their love with the most important wedding of her life.

According to reports from Oriana Sabatini to the well-known Argentine television program “Lam“, the couple will get married during the summer, with a ceremony full of emotions and love. Oriana shared her joy in the upcoming union, declaring that she is excited to finally get married. Although they have already finalized many details, such as location and date, there are still some details to sort out to ensure that the special day is perfect in every detail.

Both, Oriana and Paulo, are perfectionists and want everything to be flawless. However, despite her emotion, Oriana admitted that she was also nervous and a little stressed, but she committed to keeping calm and enjoying the moment until the end. During an interview, the artist shared important details regarding the upcoming wedding, revealing that the ceremony will take place in Dok Harasnear his home in Exaltación de la Cruzin about four months.

Despite his artistic vocation, he expressed the desire not to perform during the event, but to dedicate himself to relaxation and the joy of the moment. She also revealed that the guest list has not yet been finalized, but it is expected that approx 300 people will participate in the wedding celebration.

The date set for the ceremony is July 20thduring the summer transfer market period, raising the hope of fans that Paulo Dybala can still wear the Roma shirt and celebrate his wedding as a Giallorossi footballer.