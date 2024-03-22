In Makeevka, teenagers found the hand of a missing man near an abandoned factory

In Makeyevka, Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), teenagers found a human hand while walking near an abandoned factory. This was reported by Telegram– channel “Mash in Donbass”.

The children filmed their discovery. The footage shows a severed limb lying surrounded by debris. One of the teenagers throws stones at the hand and comes to the conclusion that it is real.

According to the publication, after examining the area, police officers discovered the remains of a man who had disappeared before the New Year. According to the Russian’s mother, on the day of his disappearance, he helped his sister bring groceries home, after which he left in an unknown direction and did not return.

According to the channel, local residents believe that there is a maniac in the area. However, the regional Investigative Committee did not confirm this version. According to the department, parts of the body could have been taken away by dogs. The man's relatives do not believe this version.

Earlier, in Shchelkovo near Moscow, the mummy of a pensioner was found sitting on the toilet. Neighbors called the police after a flood began in the apartment on the floor below. Having opened the home, law enforcement officers found the remains of a woman born in 1945 in the toilet.