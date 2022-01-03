Thanks to Sami Ryanne cosplay, this incredible warrior comes to life

With the return of the franchise of Akira toriyama to theaters it is no surprise that there are more and more fans waiting with great excitement. This is the case of Sami ryanne who shared his cosplay work from Videl from Dragon Ball Z, whom I hoped to see again on the big screen.

This cosplayer is known for her incredible work portraying anime characters. In this case, her cosplay from Videl brings to life the version we knew in Dragon Ball Z, when she was just a human training alongside Gohan to become a powerful warrior.

This cosplay of Videl shared it in the Reddit where he also showed off his knowledge of the work of Akira toriyama. Perhaps, with the return of Gotenks and other characters in the new movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the door is opened for this powerful human to have a more relevant role than in other arches.

Although we cannot assure you that this can happen, we do not lose hope that this will happen. But, we will have to wait for the official premiere to see it.

This Videl cosplay brings back this Dragon Ball warrior

Whether or not this girl appears in the movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, what is a fact is that Sami ryanne faithfully represented Videl In cosplay, both the clothing and the hairstyle and the characteristic footwear of this warrior are present in this work.

An interesting detail of this cosplay from Videl They are the calves and green shoes, these types of elements are often overlooked in these jobs. Fortunately, this time they were not left out. Also, the battle pose he has Sami ryanne gives the final touch to this representation.

