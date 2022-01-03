The police of Kazakhstan used force against the participants of the “gas” protests in Aktau. About it informs Kazakh Telegraph Agency (KazTAG).

The video, which was received by the publication, shows that on the evening of Monday, December 3, law enforcement officers, holding hands, pushed the protesters back by force and began taking them into a cordon like kettling (a police method that involves keeping demonstrators in a ring without the possibility log off).

According to the correspondent of a local publication, security officials are also being transferred to the city of Zhanaozen, which belongs to the Mangistau region. “A bus with fighters of the National Guard is going in the Zhetybai area, I saw them with my own eyes – in a Ural car,” KazTAG quoted a message spread among the protesters on January 3. The National Guard of Kazakhstan did not react to the information that appeared.

It is noted that two military transport aircraft also arrived at the scene.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on the morning of January 2 in Zhanaozen and other settlements in the Mangistau region. Motorists demanded to reduce the cost of liquefied gas, which sharply increased from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10.2 to 20.5 Russian rubles) per liter.

Attempts to negotiate

After the start of the protests, the central government had to intervene in the situation. On the night of January 3, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reportedthat instructed the government of the republic “to urgently consider the situation in Zhanaozen, taking into account economic feasibility, in the legal field.” In turn, the cabinet announced on the creation of a commission to consider the socio-economic situation in the Mangistau region and promised to implement a package of measures to regulate the price of liquefied petroleum gas. In addition, a price collusion investigation has been launched against the owners of gas stations.

At the moment, the owners of gas stations in the Mangystau region, within the framework of the social responsibility of business, have proactively made a decision to reduce the cost of gas from 120 to 85-90 tenge per liter. Government of Kazakhstan statement

The measures taken did not suit the protesters – for example, in Aktau, demonstrators demanded resignation of the government of the republic.

Failed dialogue

Local authorities have also made efforts to establish dialogue with the protesters. Representatives of the akimat (administration) of the Mangystau region in Kazakhstan called on the participants of the “gas” protest to resolve issues in the legal field.

During the meeting with the gathered, representatives of local executive bodies called on citizens to conduct a constructive dialogue, the press service of the akimat said. Also, officials “explained the need to maintain public order, since its violation can lead to a threat to the life and health of the population.”

Nevertheless, the protesters in Zhanaozen drove out from the central square the akim of the Mangistau region, Nurlan Nogayev, who had come to the talks, and his subordinates. Local residents were dissatisfied with his statement that the authorities had agreed with the owners of the gas stations on a certain reduction in fuel prices.