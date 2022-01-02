Ready or Not is confirmed first in the Steam rankings for the second week in a row, staying ahead of It Takes Two, while for Halo Infinite there’s bad news: 343 Industries’ shooter finished out of the top 10.

Steam, ranking from December 27, 2021 to January 2, 2022

Ready or Not It Takes Two FNAF: Security Breach Valve Index Project Zomboid Sea of ​​Thieves Red Dead Redemption 2 Forza Horizon 5 Cyberpunk 2077 Rust

Available in Early Access from December 18, Ready or Not has lost the publisher on the way but apparently that hasn’t affected its success, which hasn’t even been affected by the start of the Steam Winter Sale.

Will VOID Interactive’s tactical shooter prove to have solid legs in the coming weeks too? We will see, but It Takes Two, which is the game with the most GOTY of 2021, could establish its dominance as it has already gained a position.

As for Microsoft productions, if it is true that Halo Infinite finished out of the top 10, so does Sea of ​​Thieves, which on Steam has sold over 5 million copies, and Forza Horizon 5 remain firmly in the ranking.