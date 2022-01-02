Skating national coach Jan Coopmans is confident that Sven Kramer and Jorrit Bergsma will form a good team for the mass start at the Olympic Games. In the past, the two experienced skaters clashed. “They are both professionals. Agreements can be made with both of these people,” said Coopmans in Leeuwarden, where the Dutch skating selection for the upcoming Winter Games was announced.











Bergsma angrily left the team pursuit team in 2014 during the Sochi Games. TVM drivers Kramer, Koen Verweij and Jan Blokhuijsen were the other three skaters in that team and Bergsma felt himself outside the team. Last week he said that the event left him with a ‘scar’.

“We want to win this match. Everyone knows that I attach great importance to the fact that we work in complementary duos. We will certainly discuss how we are going to solve this and what the best way is,” says Coopmans. ,,We have been looking for a successor for Arjan Stroetinga for almost two years now. That was a sprinter who could finish it. You don’t have to pick those people. We now shift it to a different tactic. In this, Sven Kramer comes forward as the best candidate. His job? Breaking the business, yes.”

Jan Coopermans. © Pro Shots / Erik Pasman



Bergsma thanked him at the 2014 Games for his role as reserve in the team pursuit. “Both skaters discussed the mass start constructively with the national coach, who came to the conclusion that Sven with Jorrit is the best chance for us to get a medal,” says technical director Remy De Wit. ,,I called them myself this afternoon and they were both very positive about it. In that conversation they went beyond the emotion and immediately wanted to talk about the content, how we are going to arrange it in Beijing.”

Bergsma is not part of the team pursuit. Kramer forms a team on that part with Patrick Roest and Marcel Bosker. Coopmans: ,,I started three years ago, with the assignment to get gold. Especially at the Games. Then you start with the people with the right profile. Jorrit Bergsma is not directly involved in that.”

The skating association attaches great importance to the team pursuit. ,,The most important objective that we have agreed as the KNSB is that we want to maximize the chances of (gold) medals,’ said De Wit. ,,By appointing Sven and Marcel for the team pursuit, we increase this chance considerably. We have become world champions three times in a row in this part, with these three men as a permanent core. We expect to meet our objective with this team. With Sven next to Jorrit in the mass start, we have a couple that instills fear in foreign competition, and rightly so.”

Sven Kramer won gold at the 2014 Olympics with Koen Verweij and Jan Blokhuijsen. © Pim Ras



In order to be able to put together the strongest possible team for the team pursuit, the selection committee passed skaters Tijmen Snel and Dai Dai N’tab who were above Kramer in the selection order. According to the technical director, the team pursuit has a greater chance of gold than a third place in the 1500 meters. “Personally I think it is terrible for Dai Dai and Tijmen that they are losing their place. That is also the reason why I called them both myself to explain this decision,” said De Wit. “Both handled it very professionally.”