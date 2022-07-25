Reader’s Opinion | Your own Hanami party in the center of Helsinki

I waited and the grass field between the Finlandia Hall has been looking miserable for years, just like In the case of HS (20.7.) was written. Now it looks even worse. Hot seasons in cities are increasing. Only by planting trees can the city remain a pleasant place for residents to live.

In various contexts, for years I have suggested that this “park” be planted full of flowering trees, cherry and apple trees. The center would thus also have its own Hanami celebration. Groups of picnic tables with trash cans could be placed under the trees. You could leave flower meadows under the trees. The area would become a cozy place for quite a bit of money.

Anne Linnonmaa

Helsinki

