Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Reader’s Opinion | Your own Hanami party in the center of Helsinki

July 25, 2022
in World Europe
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

I waited and the grass field between the Finlandia Hall has been looking miserable for years, just like In the case of HS (20.7.) was written. Now it looks even worse. Hot seasons in cities are increasing. Only by planting trees can the city remain a pleasant place for residents to live.

In various contexts, for years I have suggested that this “park” be planted full of flowering trees, cherry and apple trees. The center would thus also have its own Hanami celebration. Groups of picnic tables with trash cans could be placed under the trees. You could leave flower meadows under the trees. The area would become a cozy place for quite a bit of money.

Anne Linnonmaa

Helsinki

Read more: The grass field at the parade ground in Helsinki became a source of grief for the park workers

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

See also  Aluminum company Rusal of oligarch Deripaska wants research into 'Butsha'

#Readers #Opinion #Hanami #party #center #Helsinki

Next Post

Saint Lucia revives the tradition with the pilgrim apostle

