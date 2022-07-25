Landing of the image of the apostle in the dock that bears his name. / ANTONIO GIL / AGM

CR CARTAGENA. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 01:00



As legend tells and tradition marks, Santiago Apóstol disembarked again in the dock of the Santa Lucía neighborhood to spread the Gospel in the Iberian Peninsula. On his name day, the image of the holy pilgrim crossed the waters of the port of Cartagena yesterday carried by his devotees, who landed him a few meters away where the mural by Ramón Alonso Luzzy recalls the historical event.

There, by the sea, at eight in the evening, a Eucharist began, presided over by the Bishop of Cartagena, José Manuel Lorca Planes, and attended by numerous authorities. Although also many residents of the neighborhood of fishermen and devotees in general.

After the religious ceremony, the saint was taken in a procession through the streets of the neighborhood to his parish. Santa Lucía continues with its patron saint festivities until next Saturday.