Reader’s Opinion | Why are there so few trees in the new areas of Helsinki?

In addition to air quality and carbon sequestration, the tree has other positive effects.

European the city has included public outdoor spaces, squares and parks. Spaces have been demarcated in the park, urban space has been rhythmized with small parks and squares, and at the same time places to rest in the city have been created. What would Paris be without its boulevards, London without its parks and Helsinki without its Esplanade?

When I was planning the Ruoholahti area of ​​Helsinki with Pauliina Vihisen, the importance of trees in the cityscape, the possibility of ground-based planting also in courtyards, public outdoor spaces, the sea as a natural element in the city and the light of the sun (air directions) were essential for us.

“ Why hasn’t sufficient sunlight intake been taken into account at different times of the day?

In the park in addition to air quality and carbon sequestration, there are also other positive effects, such as experiential importance as a scale-creating, shadow-giving, living and changing element in the city. Because of this, I wonder why in the new areas of Helsinki the trees scream by their absence and the plantings are placed on concrete decks. Why hasn’t sufficient access to sunlight at different times of the day been taken into account in the closed urban structure?

As a comment on current projects, the construction of Elielinaukio would serve the townspeople with a covered market, a “winter garden” that cuts through the building, which creates a clear, bright route diagonally from the train station in the direction of Kansalaistor and Oodi. In the further planning of Eteläsatama’s Makasiinin beach, sufficient access to the afternoon sun should be ensured for the beach promenade.

Juha Kronlöf

architect, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.