He America club He is still shaken after his elimination in the semifinals of the Clausura 2023 tournamentHowever, it seems that the team is beginning to rearm little by little and already has its sights set on the next tournament. After several weeks of uncertainty, the azulcrema directive confirmed the hiring of André Jardine as the new strategist after the unexpected departure of Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortiz.
So far, the Eagles have only managed to hire Kevin Álvarez, who came from Pachuca. Already with Jardine in charge, America is defining what its objectives will be in the market and will seek to speed up negotiations to close reinforcements.
According to information from Kerry News, the young mexican/dutch footballer Teun Wilke he would be very close to becoming an América player. The element formed in Querétaro and who played last season with Jong Cercle in the fourth division of Belgium is only one signature away from being an Águilas player.
Wilke, 21, left for the Netherlands in mid-2018 to try his luck with Eredivisie club Herenveen. The striker born in Querétaro changed teams in August 2021 to join SPAL in Italy; a year later he was loaned to Cercle Brugge and was registered in the under-23 team.
In his adventure through Belgium, he played just 10 minutes in three games with the first team. In inferiors he scored an amazing 11 goals in 14 games.
At first glance, it seems that Teun Wilke would be registered with the Eagles sub23 teamAlthough depending on his performance, he would have opportunities to join the first team and have minutes in the MX League.
According to him daily recordWilke would arrive at Coapa on a loan condition and not for a definitive sale.
#EUROPEAN #footballer #Club #América #sign #coming #days
Leave a Reply