Reader’s Opinion | Shortening travel time is only a small part of the meaning of Turku’s hourly train

On the opinion page there has been a discussion about the importance and meaningfulness of railway projects and perhaps more broadly large infrastructure projects for the whole of Finland – that’s fine. However, with regard to the Turku hourly train project, focusing largely on shortening the travel time leads to the wrong tracks.

The task of Turku tunni juna oy is to design the rail traffic infrastructure related to the new high-speed train connection between Turku and Helsinki until it is ready for construction. In addition to the state of Finland, the company’s shareholders include Turku, Espoo, Helsinki, Salo, Lohja, Vihti and Kirkkonummi.

In addition to track plans and cost estimates based on detailed planning, we make plans on how the effects on the environment identified in the environmental impact assessment can be effectively reduced with modern means. The company is currently conducting an impact analysis, in which the indirect effects of the project are widely taken into account. These include, for example, tax revenue growth, jobs and real estate value development. The purpose of the reports, the total price estimate and the plans is to provide the decision makers with the necessary information for making the construction decision.

New the rail connection will create a working area for 1.5 million people and at the same time Lohja and Vihti will be accessible by rail connections. Several projects are already underway both in Turku and at the ends of Espoo and Helsinki, the significance of which will be emphasized with the construction of a new rail connection. As far as Vihti is concerned, investments such as the investment decision made by Microsoft’s data center will certainly be supported by the new rail connection.

It is especially important to remember that the already existing coastal railway would increasingly serve local traffic in the future. Merely raising the service level of the coastal line and ensuring its technical suitability for the needs of the coming decades is not enough, and that is why a new rail connection between Turku and Helsinki is necessary.

For our part, we provide decision-makers with information about the implementation of the project, its costs and effects. We will report on the results of analyzes and reports during the current year. According to the company’s understanding, there are good preparations for making a construction decision in 2023.

Pekka Ottavainen

managing director

Turku hour train oy

