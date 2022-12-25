Reader’s Opinion | How on earth do people with poor mobility survive the winter in the capital region?

Finnish winter maintenance know-how should serve better, especially those in the weakest position.

Finnish winter maintenance know-how has been praised all the way to international news channels. Helsinki–Vantaa airport and its snowhow skills have often been used as an example. Good. Lately, I’ve been dreaming of my own daily routes being along the runways. I also dream that those who take care of the winter everyday life of the region’s residents would make a study trip as close as Seutula.

I move in winter on foot or on public transport. My hometown, Helsinki, invests creditably in the winter maintenance of the main cycling routes. With good luck, the pedestrian route is located along the cycle path, which means that efficient maintenance also extends to pedestrians.

With a little less luck, the snow on the bike lane has been plowed on the pedestrian side and left there to wait for the spring sun. Regarding slip prevention, I have positive good news in the spirit of Christmas: it can only develop in a better direction.

Swamp traffic lanes in good condition for motorists and winter cyclists, but in my world of values, the most vulnerable should be taken care of in official activities. Even though I’m complaining about my own slips, wet feet and trampling in the wind, I feel the greatest sympathy and frustration for those whose health and movement are really endangered. How on earth do people with prams and wheelchairs survive the winter in the capital region?

“ Regarding slip prevention, I have positive good news in the spirit of Christmas: it can only develop in a better direction.

My workplace is located along Länsiväylä. It’s great how the plow cars keep the lanes in good condition and the bus journey proceeds smoothly from Kampi along one of Helsinki’s main thoroughfares towards Espoo. When the bus doors open, I’m greeted by a snowbank thrown by the plow trucks at the stop, jumping into which shakes off the last strands of sleep and the snow slipping into the shoes is strangely refreshing. It is clear that a person with poor mobility could not get off the bus or board it at the bus stop. According to my observations, not one of the parking lots next to the workplace has been plowed all winter, unless you count the snow pushed by the plow truck onto the parking lot.

I am tried to find out who was responsible, which is not easy in our jungle of authorities. I ended up to the ely center, and I wrote there a wish that someone would tolerate plowing in front of the stop. The route to the stop is of course the responsibility of a different authority, I will explain it separately. The very next day, information appeared on the Ely center’s feedback pages that the contractor had stopped the measures related to the feedback. Of course, the stop still hasn’t been plowed.

Is it the case that only our international airport has expertise in winter maintenance? I hope that you can enjoy it a little as a resident as well.

Victor Andersson

Master of Political Science, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.