Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes.- Armed men chase three people of American origin on the Jalisco highway and Aguascalientes State Police help them.

Two men and a woman arrived at the eastern customs aboard three trucks to ask for help. at 10:45 p.m. on Friday, December 23, reported the Ministry of Public Security.

Those affected assured that they realized they were being persecuted for what they they accelerated and managed to arrive with good to the State of Aguascalientes.

The police officers treated the two men, ages 23 and 26, as well as a 42-year-old woman, originally from Texas, whom they accompanied to their destination.

The Secretary of Public Security of the State assured that the operation Héroes Paisanos continues in coordination with personnel from the National Guard and the National Institute of Migration.

