Monday, October 2, 2023
Reader’s Opinion | Gender is not a decisive factor when applying for a rental apartment

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 2, 2023
in World Europe
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

The most important thing for the landlord is to comply with the lease agreement, pay the rent on time and take care of the apartment well enough.

Kimmo Harju asked (HS Opinion 1.10.), why the man is not suitable as a tenant but remains last in the pecking order of the rental market. Harju asked the question about his experience after unsuccessfully helping two men rent an apartment.

I don’t recognize this to be the case. Being male is not a special obstacle in the rental market, let alone being female is not a special advantage, nor are different combinations of living together. Fortunately, Harju has made a bad mistake.

The most important thing for the landlord is to comply with the lease agreement, pay the rent on time and take care of the apartment well enough. We want to ensure these things by finding out at least the tenant’s credit information and his realistic possibility of managing the rent.

See also  Parliamentary elections | Nuclear weapons legislation is a threshold issue for the left-wing coalition in government negotiations

Landlords may have some special wishes of their own, such as no pets, no families with children, no unemployed, no social security case, no credit problems, no foreigner, only proficient in Finnish or many other limiting criteria. When the tenant meets the landlord’s criteria, he will definitely get an apartment, regardless of gender. Then we just act as agreed or else we have to leave the apartment.

Harju said that he had assisted two “decent” apartment applicants without success. It may be that mere subjective “decency” has not been the kind that would have aroused the landlords’ trust. Since the background of the applicants was not specified in more detail in the article, I cannot take a position on the situation against better information. Sometimes two “decent” people can have unrealistic goals and not be happy. Hiukan thinks that two “decent” people can’t get their own apartment, they have to be helped.

See also  20 years ago, the invasion of Iraq opened Pandora's Box – and there's no prospect of closing it any time soon.

The advantage of single women with clean credit records is not true and it is not enough to begin with. You must have regular income to pay the rent and impress the landlord with your personality and reliability. The same applies to single men.

Reima Larki

lessor, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

