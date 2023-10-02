We start the sixth year of government with an exercise of imagination.

Imagine, for a moment, that the mexican president of the last five years could be called Felipe Calderon either Enrique Pena Nieto.

Yes, you can put the name of your choice – of the two proposed above -, to the president who is currently in office in the Palace.

Now imagine that either of those two presidents had given the disastrous results that we all know today, after five years of the agonizing six-year term of the wrongly called “transformation”.

Can you guess the scandal that the formidable social leader called Lopez Obradorbefore the failed government of Calderon and/or of Peña grandsonin the last five years of government?

Can you imagine the power of the street demonstrations, the protests, the countless number of marches and sit-ins to the Zócalo, in repudiation of the bad government of Calderon I Grief?

Can you imagine the widespread demand for the president to resign from office? Calderon I Grief for its poor performance; demand headed by “the moral force of that always congruent” leader of last name López?

Can you imagine the thundering campaigns through “the blessed networks” to denounce, with hard facts and data, the six-year failure of Calderon I Grief in the current government?

Can you imagine the forcefulness of the public denunciation, for almost 200 thousand lies What would they have tried today to the presidents, Calderón and/or Peña?

Imagine, for a moment, the national and international scandal over the dangerous militarization of national life that for years and publicly denounced, both AMLOlike Mario Delgado, Manuel Bartlett and many other critics of the failed PRI and PAN governments?

Imagine the international campaigns, before the UN and global organizations, for the submission of the Calderón and/or Peña Nieto government to dictatorships such as the Cuban, Venezuelan, Nicaraguan and the Russian mafia?

And how about the denunciations of López and his “congruent friends” who go to the world to condemn this intolerable alliance of the Calderón and/or Peña governments with the criminal mafias of Sinaloa and Jalisco?

Can you imagine the number of strikes, blockades and looting as a result of justified social anger, due to “the gasoline” that today force citizens to pay almost 27 pesos per liter of Premium gasoline?

Do you remember the scandal of AMLO because of Fobaproa? Well now imagine what the opponents of the so-called Mexican left would do because of the debt of 6 billion pesos that the Calderón and/or Peña governments would have contracted? Imagine the incendiary speech of Obrador and his entire political group for that debt that cannot be paid in a hundred years?

And what about that “barrel of rich honey” that would mean for the opponents of Calderón and/or Peña the destruction of the public health system? Wouldn’t they have already unleashed an international campaign to denounce the useless government of Calderón and/or Peña for privatizing health, education and, in general, for destroying all public services?

And now imagine what the opponents of the PRI and the PAN would do, after the Calderón and/or Peña governments would have tolerated a bloodbath throughout the country, reaching almost 200 thousand lives lost due to violence and count 60 thousand missing people, more than 10 thousand femicides, thousands of massacres and the crime of thousands of young people?

Think, for a moment, what López and his “moneros” allies would have called the bloody government of Peña and/or Calderón, after those terrifying figures?

“Government of death”, “country of blood”, “mortal government”, “six-year bloodbath”, “country of blood”..? Which of those names would they have given you? AMLO and his cartoonists to the management of Calderón and/or Peña?

Now imagine, for a moment, that Calderón and/or Peña held daily“mornings” in which, also daily, they attacked the presidential candidate, AMLO; that they will ridicule and disqualify him to prevent him from coming to power in the 2024? Can you imagine the reaction of AMLO And of all his claque against this attack on democracy?

Now do you think, for a moment, that Presidents Calderón and/or Peña were capable of violating the rules of the INE, of the Electoral Tribunal; that they had violated the Constitution and hijacked the division of powers and the transparency bodies? Imagine that the follies of Calderón and/or Peña put democracy at risk by organizing a scandalous electoral fraud, by imposing their favorite for the presidential election?

Imagine that in the Calderón and/or Peña government there had been murdered almost 80 journalists? Imagine who would have accused AMLOfor him attack on Ciro Gómez Leyvain the Calderón and/or Peña government?

If you have reached the end of the text, it is time to return to reality. And yes, reality confirms that López’s government is worse than the administrations of Felipe Calderón and Peña Nieto: It is actually the worst government in history.

Do you doubt it?

At the time.

