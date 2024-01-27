Reader's Opinion | Continuous learning is the lifeblood of Finland's competitiveness

We must invest in continuous learning in order to maintain our competitiveness.

Swiss in Davos from 15 to 19 One key message of the World Economic Forum held in January was that we must invest in continuous learning in order to keep up with the changes in working life.

Work is being revolutionized by, among other things, the rapid development of artificial intelligence and the green transition. Talousforum estimated last spring that almost half of key working life skills will change in five years. The role of social and cognitive skills is increasing. Creativity and analytical skills are emphasized.

Learning does not end with completing the degree and moving into working life. You have to develop skills throughout your career. It means not only updating professional skills but also acquiring new skills and understanding phenomena. Those who invest in continuous learning ensure their future career development and are able to drive change themselves.

However, the responsibility for education should not fall solely on the shoulders of individuals. Employers must provide time and opportunities for this. Learning must be part of the work culture.

Leading companies invest heavily in this issue. For example, Amazon has trained thousands of its employees who had no previous AI expertise as machine learning experts.

Betting to continuous learning benefits companies strategically. A team of researchers stated in a Harvard Business Review article published in the fall that companies that invest in training react to market changes faster and better than their competitors. Employees whose development is invested in are, on the other hand, motivated and committed.

The education sector is also being reformed so that studying alongside work would be more flexible and agile. In the EU, a model is being developed for so-called small sets of competences: A person can complete trainings that meet exactly his needs. Performances can form larger entities, even entire degrees. The goal is that, for example, continuing education would be validated in accordance with common principles. This ensures their quality and clear learning goals.

Small learning units are developed together with companies. For example, Aalto University invests heavily in them. The goal is for them to receive the same academic “quality stamp” as traditional degree education.

Of course, this requires action from the decision-makers: our education system must be recognized in places other than the competence gained in degree education. You can show that you are in control of financial matters in other ways than by completing a master's degree in the subject.

Many have there is already a huge skills shortage in the field. The social debate focuses on how to attract more skilled workers to Finland. It is vital, but we must not forget the 2.6 million employees in Finland and how their labor market value and skills remain competitive.

By committing and getting excited about continuous learning, we ensure sustainable economic growth, innovations and that every Finn is part of society and will do well in the future as well.

Tom Lindholm

CEO, Aalto EE

director responsible for lifelong learning, Aalto University

Petri Finland

vice chancellor responsible for education, Aalto University

