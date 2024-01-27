Party cites “illegal embarrassment” on the part of the president and Silveira, appointed by the PT member to dialogue with shareholders

O New activated the PGR (Attorney General's Office) this Saturday (January 27, 2024) with a criminal report due to illegal embarrassment in which it calls for an investigation into alleged interference by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveirafor the attempt to nominate former Finance Minister Guido Mantega to take over as president of OK.

According to the document, Silveira began “intervene directly” at the company's Board of Directors meeting, at Lula's request, to place Mantega in charge of the mining company. It is signed by the president of Novo, Eduardo Ribeiro. Here's the complete (PDF – 312 kB).

Novo based the crime news on news released by the press and defines the alleged interference in Vale as “serious threat”.

“It should be noted that the serious threat here was not perpetrated against the advisors of the current Board of Directors of Companhia Vale do Rio Doce. In reality, the serious threat, which occurred through attacks with words with a clearly political connotation, was against the mining company, which has, since 1997, had a private legal status”he states.

O Power360 He sought out the Presidency of the Republic and the press office to obtain their position in relation to the crime news presented by Novo. However, there was no response until the publication of this post. The space remains open for future demonstrations.

LULA AND VALE

Lula pressured shareholders to install former Finance Minister Guido Mantega as president. Silveira was tasked with speaking to them about the appointment of the former Minister of Finance, but executives saw the action with a threatening tone.

The attempt, however, did not go ahead. Faced with the negative reaction of the financial market and economic agents, in general, the Chief Executive gave up on placing Mantega at Vale.

The head of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, however, denies that he spoke with Lula about Mantega's appointment as head of Vale. According to him, Lula was “unjustified” by the press in recent days and that the only issue discussed by the government regarding the mining company is the speed in fulfilling its social commitments.

Now, President Lula's government will at least try to convince the mining company to postpone the decision on who will lead the company.

For the government, the ideal is to gain time to try to propose a change of command that is of interest to the Palácio do Planalto. Lula sees Vale as an essential company to help leverage the growth model he defends for Brazil. The President of the Republic wants this company to operate in areas that he considers to be of national interest, supporting projects that may have synergy with the new industrial policy recently announced.

This type of Lula's strategy bothers the financial market. Vale is a private company with limited participation in state capital.

Mantega was Finance Minister under Lula and the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT), from March 2006 to January 2015. His name became associated with the so-called “fiscal pedals” that led to the impeachment of the PT member in 2016.

