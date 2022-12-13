That you experienced such an action where you thought “Phew, this only just went well?”

Last Sunday, the undersigned was in the car. Not a short ride or anything, but a long ride. From the middle of the ice-cold Netherlands to the rainy south of Spain. Alone and don’t feel like sleeping in such a gare Ibis along the highway again, so decided to do it in 1 time.

And for those interested, it went really well. Departed at about 3 am and arrived at the destination around 8:00 pm. That’s the advantage of a big diesel… And although there were no problems during this ride, not even tiredness – just a bit in the shoulders – I of course had plenty of time to think.

About those actions that I remembered from the past, for example, that I did something stupid and that it only just went well. That I say really crawled through the eye of the needle.

And now I was wondering if you have ever experienced that.

Crawled through the eye of the needle

I used to own a car, driver’s license and penis like all other young people in their twenties. I didn’t make a fuss about stupid actions, I often crawled through the eye of the needle. Absolutely, my driving behavior did not deserve the beauty prize, but apart from some light damage to the roof, fortunately it did not cause any real misery.

But it has often gone really wrong. For example, when overtaking on a provincial road. That my old Mazda MX3 V6 wasn’t as fast as I thought and I narrowly missed a Mercedes 190 charging at me. Through the eye of the needle, but really.

Or decide not to just drive 50 as normal on a slippery road, but 80. Because “I had followed a skid course and I could handle it”. It didn’t matter much if my Cliootje had been upside down in the ice-cold Amsterdam-Rhine Canal. With me in it.

And there are more examples where I figuratively (literally really doesn’t fit, I just tried it) crawled through the eye of the needle.

Have you ever experienced something like this?

And with these examples I put the ball in your court, oh dear reader of autoblog. Have you ever crawled through the eye of the needle when you were in the car? That it almost went wrong? Doesn’t even have to be your fault… If so, tell us in scents and colors.

And finally, if the driver of the gray Mercedes 190 reads along and thinks; “So that was you, that idiot in that Mazda MX3, my hands are still shaking 21 years later”, hereby my humble and sincere apologies. Sorry.

But you also drove pretty fast…

This article Reader question: Have you ever crawled through the eye of the needle? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Reader #question #crawled #eye #needle