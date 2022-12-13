NewsAuto took the podium in the Clio Cup 2022 with the Director John Manciniin the category “Press League“. They participated in this edition of the Press League eleven reporters who took turns at the wheel of the Clio #333 yellow-black.

NewsCars on the podium in the Clio Cup Press League 2022

Before the final act in Barcelona NewsAuto was firmly at the top of the league table Clio Cup Press League 2022 but he was ousted from the lead in the Spanish round where fewer cars were taking part. Here, thanks to a higher score, Pennica di Sicilia Motori overtook Mancini.

Giovanni Mancini (Director of NewsAuto.it) took 2nd place in the Clio Cup Press League 2022

“Renault’s Clio Cup is one of the flagships – Giovanni Mancini reports – more aggressive where competitiveness is very high. To be fast and climb the grid, training is essential and you need to grind many kilometers in the races where you manage to acquire considerable mastery of the vehicle. This Clio in the 2022 version is less extreme than the previous ones and easier to drive. But lowering the tempo is not easy. I take home a lot of fun, the experience of having raced on a new circuit like that of the Red BullRing and the emotions of duels in the race, in particular the one with the Argentinean Alonso”.

Clio Cup Press League 2022

The Clio Cup Press League 2022 was a double challenge for all journalist-drivers: in addition to keeping an eye on one’s own result in view of the Press League standings, in fact, they had to deal with decidedly crowded formations. Some numbers that let us understand the situation in which the protagonists of the Press League found themselves: the average number of starters for each match was over 42 Clio Cupwith the record arriving in Barcelona with 51 Clios registered.

Ilaria Brugnotti Barcelona 2022 Clio Cup Press League 2022

Each appointment was valid for the Clio Cup Italy and, alternately, for the other series, the Clio Cup Europe and the national teams (France, Spain and Eastern Europe). The average number of cars entered for the Clio Cup Italia alone was 24th race.

Clio Cup Press League drivers

With these premises, each pilot-journalist therefore had to deal with truly fierce formations. To open the season were, on the track of Imola, Edward Curioni (Everyeye.it) and Andrea Farina (Motorsport.com and Motor1.com), then followed at Misano by Paul Tognon (Tom’s Hardware and Motorlabs). To the Mugello it was the turn of Gianluca Pellegrini (Four wheelers) e Alberto Sabbatini (Autosprint) to take turns driving, while the Austrian transfer on the ups and downs of Red Bull Ring saw protagonists John Mancini (Elaborare and NewsAuto.it) e Lorenzo Baroni (The Gazzetta dello Sport).

Clio Cup Press League 2022 final award ceremony

To close the last Italian stage a Monzabefore the away match in Spain that ended the season, were Paul Pirovano (MotorPad TV) and Stephen Cordara (Red and Top Gear).

To Barcelona Dario Pennica (Sicilia Motori) has divided the passenger compartment of the Clio # 333 with Ilaria Brugnottiwith the colors of Drive Up.

Clio Cup 31st edition

The Clio Cup faced its 31st edition in 2022: a truly long history that began in 1991after having collected the baton from R5which had made its debut in Italy in 1975. For the Clio Cup Italia this is the second season with the 5th generation Clio.

Renault Clio Cup #333 Press League

There Clio Cup mounts a 1.300 Turbo engine with 200 horses and a torque of 300 Nm, Sadev 5-speed gearbox, ZF self-locking differential, all on a weight of just 1.030 Kg.

You may also be interested in this content

👉 Final ranking Clio Cup Italy 2022

👉 How to become a pilot, clothing license

👉 All the news from the racing world

If you are passionate about sports cars, we advise you not to miss thelatest issue of ELABORARE magazine (ORDER ONLINE) whose back issues you can find conveniently on the SHOP

👉 Tested car search

👉 Research technical topics

Elaborare magazine has been the bible for sports and racing car enthusiasts since 1996

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK