Reader opinion The unreasonable workload made the wonderful workplace terrible

There have been major problems with the well-being and workload of nurses in the emergency department at Hyvinkää Hospital.

In the former At my workplace, the emergency department at Hyvinkää Hospital has had major problems with the nurses ‘well-being and workload: before the strike, 1–6 nurses’ work was missing from each shift. Over the last two years, a wonderful job has become awful. Formerly so happy and loving carers, they have now left home from work crying.

First came Apotti, then the coronavirus, and now in the midst of the renovation no one can handle it anymore. Due to the renovation of the emergency rooms, the emergency rooms have spread over a really large area on two floors, and the safety of patients has not been guaranteed when there have not been enough experienced caregivers. In the downstairs evacuation rooms, I myself have found a patient in very poor condition whose life-threatening condition came as a surprise to a young, recent graduate caregiver.

Attempts have been made in Hyvinkää to request help from the outpatient clinics, departments and operating theater, but according to the management, no operations can be reduced or closed in order to secure the operation of the emergency room. “There will be too much maintenance debt.”

At the same time, it has been possible to close inpatient wards due to a shortage of nurses, and this has further complicated the work of the emergency department when patients have not been admitted to after-care facilities. Really many of my caregiver friends have already changed jobs, and some are wondering if I should just leave and let the emergency crash. Who protects the emergency room if there is no understanding of the situation as a result of the hospital?

I value my past and present colleagues and want to continue to have real acute care and acute care professionals on duty who can be trusted by both patients and the work community. I support you, you can always count on it. I hope you can also trust Hus’ leadership.

Lotte Seeck

Specialist in Acute Medicine, Hyvinkää

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.