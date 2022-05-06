Reader opinion Senate Square deserves a return to honor as Helsinki’s number one market

As a summer terrace, the market was at its best, but we would learn from the winter use of the city markets in Stockholm and Oslo, for example.

Although The spectacular Ukraine demonstration in Easter brought citizens back to the Senate Square, Finland’s main market has been quiet for the past two years. In the 21st century, it has had to cede its role as the capital’s main event market to other urban spaces.

The Christmas market and New Year’s reception today take place elsewhere, academic and cultural events are held across the city center, and even political demonstrations have shifted in part to other public places, such as the proximity of Parliament to Kamppi and the Citizen’s Hall. Military parades have not been held in the market for ages.

Basics however, they remain: The Senate Square is the heart of Helsinki and an urban symbol of Finnish statehood, which should be kept alive even from the point of view of tourism. The summer terrace a couple of years ago was successful and attracted a lot of people. The events of the Helsinki Festival Weeks and the presentations of the provinces have shown the attractiveness and functionality of the market in terms of large events.

During the Corona Pandemic, Senate Square has been of little use, understandably. The overall look of the market at the time of writing is a bit stale and bleak. The memorial site and medallion of Ulrika Elenora Church is difficult to distinguish in the market square. The current “semi-conditionality” of the area has been caused by a major lighting renovation that seems to be painfully slow to complete and keeps the overall look of the market untidy. Special care should be taken with the cleanliness of the market. It is the most important showcase for many tourists and class travelers to Helsinki.

Now it is time to ask about streamlining the use of Senate Square. Senate Square must be restored to its status as the city’s number one marketplace, a central venue and a cozy, attractive urban oasis – in all seasons.

The market would be perfect for free public events of classical music and choirs. There are many potential partners on the edge of the market and the city could facilitate the smooth operation of the market with its own permit policy.

Good ideas can be given by experienced users of the market, such as the University of Helsinki and student organizations, the City Museum, the stone-footed entrepreneurs, the Kruununhaa Residents’ Association and the Cathedral Parish, as well as the Prime Minister’s Office. Senate Square deserves a tribute.

Laura Kolbe

Professor of European History

university of Helsinki

