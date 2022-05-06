Previously We share the list of nominated games in 2022 to join the Video Game Hall of Fame; among them was The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Well, recently the winners were revealed and this title is one of them.

This is how one of the greatest works of nintendo ea receives the same recognition as the first title of the saga, The Legend of Zelda for NESgot a few years ago.

To refresh your memory, among the games listed were Assassin’s Creed, Candy Crush, Dance Dance Revolution, Microsoft Minesweeper, Ms. Pac-Man Y nba jam.

To those mentioned above are added PaRappa the Rapper, Resident Evil, Rogue, Sid Meier’s Civilization Y Words with Friends. All these titles stood out throughout their history for their contributions to the industry, but as always happens, only a few are selected.

In addition to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Timeother games that are now part of the Video Game Hall of Fame are Ms. Pac-Man, Dance Dance Revolution Y Sid Meier’s Civilization.

They all contributed very different things. For example, Ms Pac-Man for being a reinvention of the original for arcades. As to Dance Dance Revolutionfor how much he did to popularize the musical and rhythm titles that made it a hit.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and its contributions to the industry

Sid Meier’s Civilization was inducted for his contributions to simulation and strategy games. Speaking of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Timefor what it represented for the development of 3D titles.

Likewise, for serving as an inspiration to many developers over the years. Especially for elements such as the combat system, puzzle and the mechanics of time travel. All of this has become a legendary adventure.

What will happen to the games that couldn’t join the Video Game Hall of Fame? All is not lost, since it is common for some of them to return in the editions of the next few years.

So there is a possibility that at some point they will be part of it. So far all the choices made by the organizers have been very successful. Hopefully resident Evil can also join at some point; it’s such a great game The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

