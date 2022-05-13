Saturday, May 14, 2022
Reader opinion Sandels kept his promise

May 13, 2022
in World Europe
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Jussi Niemeläinen wrote (Markings, HS 11.5.) From J. L. Runeberg’s poem Sandels Lieutenant Stool in the stories. The envoy comes for the third time in his heat, sweat, indignant to fetch with the pastor the size of a worried-eating general when the enemy escapes. According to Cajander’s translation, the envoy erupts in anger: “In the army, the most mind is: you are the worst coward.”

A fork on a plate falls from Sandels’ hand. He rises, leaves the pastor, snatches his horse on Bijou’s back, rushes to the wall next to the flag to lead his troops.

Professor of Philosophy Sven Krohn evaluated the episode on Liisa Veenkivi’s radio program Firefighter December 17, 1989, citing Sandels’ act as an example of how promises must be kept.

An example of Ukraine’s current struggle for independence after Russia’s invasion of the country is the best: the promises of support for Ukraine must be kept on top of the fleeing enemy.

Eino Kaikkonen

Vantaa

The reader’s opinions are the speeches written by HS’s readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

