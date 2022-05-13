The recent premiere of “The house of the famous” It is generating great expectations for the controversial participants that make up the reality show; Among them, Laura Bozzo and Niurka Marcos have just starred in a moving moment, after having faced each other on several occasions.

The enmity was very evident and the exchanges of words between them increased in level prior to the launch of the program.

YOU CAN SEE: “The house of the famous 2″ Telemundo: reviews the best moments of the first chapter

How did the confrontation between Laura Bozzo and Niuka begin?

It all started when Niurka made fun of Laura Bozzo and she responded with a strong message: “When you went to work at TV Azteca with the old, horrible, mummy… this old woman took you off the air in a month and a half, my life”, said the Peruvian.

After that, the Cuban did not remain silent and responded through another live on Telemundo: “First of all, I did not call you old at any time, I told you ‘ugly!’ Laura, don’t feel so important, mija, because you didn’t get me out of nowhere, I did a talk show in a company, I signed for 30 programs of that talk show, nothing more ”, he clarified.

Laura Bozzo Photo: Univision

Laura apologizes to Niurka

Despite the fact that most thought that the season of “The House of Celebrities” would be full of fights between Laura and Niurka, everything took a turn when the also lawyer decided to apologize publicly to the artist, because for a few days, the Cuban tried to generate a rapprochement between them.

“I want to apologize, I think it’s okay. I have experienced many bullying problems. And I guess I’m always on the defensive. My attitude today was very rude to Niurka and I think it’s not worth it because these days she has tried to get along with me, “said Laura Bozzo at the beginning.