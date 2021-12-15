The abbot slows down and complicates the doctor’s work, jeopardizes the patient’s right to the best possible care and, in the worst case, exposes the patient to real dangers.

the city of Helsinki health services have switched to using the Apotti patient information system in the spring of 2021. From the perspective of the doctor who uses the program on a daily basis, Apotti appears to be a miserable project.

The patient information system is the most important instrument for the doctor. The system should allow for the rapid retrieval of patient records recorded in any treatment unit and help to easily grasp the patient’s medication history and previous test results. In addition, the system should allow care decisions and follow-up instructions to be transferred to the next care provider without any problems. The key objectives of patient information systems are to promote patient care and improve patient safety.

Apotti fails seriously in all of these requirements for patient information systems. As a result, Apotti slows down and complicates the doctor’s work, jeopardizes the patient’s right to the best possible care and, in the worst case, exposes the patient to real dangers. Apotti has already been an exceptionally expensive purchase in terms of purchase price, but as use continues, the costs incurred by Apot will not decrease, but vice versa. Patients will not be able to continue to be treated promptly and well with Apotilla, which will result in significant costs. The use of Apoti should be abandoned immediately and the use of a functioning information system should be changed.

The work of a doctor is sufficiently demanding even without poorly functioning information systems. It is frustrating that health care workers are given unworthy tools – not even a violinist in a symphony orchestra would be given any logs to play. Healthcare staff deserve a functioning patient information system and patients deserve the best possible care.

Kalle Vaaramo

specialist

Lauri Lyly

specialist doctor, bachelor of information technology

Helsinki

