The new program of ‘Read, think, imagine’ for the quarter from April to June 2023 includes 23 proposals that, as always, have their main course in literature and books, also coinciding with the Book Day celebrations, in different spaces from Cartagena such as the Ramón Alonso Luzzy cultural center and the libraries of the municipal network.

Among the most outstanding acts, the councilors David Martínez Noguera and Carlos Piñana announced this Wednesday the presence in Cartagena of the writer Manuel Vilas, who will star with his book ‘Los besos’ the XIV Gathering Meeting of the Network of Municipal Libraries of Cartagena, scheduled for April 16, and the event with the award-winning writer José Ovejero, who will come on April 22 with his celebrated book of stories ‘While we are dead’.

Other confirmed authors for this quarter are Begoña Méndez (‘Lodo’, in collaboration with the Mucho Más Mayo festival), on May 5; Cristina Morano (‘The Brides’), on May 24; Ana Ballabriga and David Zaplana (‘The Law of Hunger’), on April 20, or Rosa Huertas, who appears at various events with her last two books around the Mar Menor: ‘Paradise was here’, and ‘Los defensores del Mar’, scheduled for June 14 and 16 (includes a guided visit to the surroundings of the Las Matildes mine). In addition, a children’s workshop (‘Painting the sea’) has been organized on June 14, at the Doña Centenito del Luzzy children’s library.

The ‘Read, Think, Imagine’ program, coordinated by Patricio Hernández, the driving force behind numerous cultural initiatives in the city of Cartagena, also includes the presentation of the reissues of the first collection of poems by the Cartagena poet María Teresa Cervantes, ‘Window at Dawn’, April 24th; and ‘Los poemas de Mar Menor’ by the famous writer, poet and academic Carmen Conde, scheduled for April 26, as well as the new edition of her work ‘Honda memoria de mí’, also by Carmen Conde, scheduled for April 16 of May.

In this recovery of canonical authors of Spanish letters linked to Cartagena, “we cannot fail to mention the careful edition of ‘The dreams were asleep’, a work in prose by the long-awaited poet Josefina Soria,” recalled the councilors of Culture. The presentation of ‘Dreams were left asleep’, recently edited by Creotz, Teresa Zataraín’s publishing house, a text that had been out of print for years, will be on June 13 within ‘Deslinde’.

The Ficcmoteca del Luzzy, which programs the FICC, will bring three highly celebrated and award-winning Spanish films: 'Alcarrás', by Carla Simón; 'Matria', by Álvaro Gago, and '20,000 species of bees', by Estíbaliz Urresola Solaguren

Other no less outstanding authors who are present are the writer and academic Inocencio Arias (‘This Spain of ours’), who will visit Cartagena on April 19; and the presentation on April 18, in the ceremonial hall of the City Hall, of the book by the photographer from Cartagena Juan Manuel Díaz Burgos, which accompanies the exhibition ‘Dialogues with my grandfather’, exhibited until April 30 at the City Hall.

The literary program is completed by the Almerian writer Francisco Cayuela (‘The Writer’s Doors’), on April 17; the caravaqueño Jesús López García with an anthropological account of rural decline (‘The journey towards oblivion by Teófilo Fernández’), on June 7; and the collection of stories and narratives about Cartagena by Beatriz Sánchez del Álamo and Paco López Mengual (‘Walk through stories and legends of Cartagena’), on May 29, which is part of the Puerto de Lecturas cycle, in collaboration with Casa del Libro .

The Ficcmoteca del Luzzy, which programs the FICC, will bring us this quarter three very celebrated and awarded recent Spanish films: ‘Alcarrás’, by Carla Simón, which will open the program on April 14; ‘Matria’, by Álvaro Gago, on May 19; and ‘20,000 species of bees’, by Estíbaliz Urresola Solaguren, on May 26. The film program is completed with the screening of the short documentary ‘El abrazo’, by Joaquín Sánchez, on June 1st.

The ‘Revista Murciana de Letras’, a periodical published by Newcastle Ediciones, promoted by Javier de Castro, on May 30; and the illustrated conference on Spanish Dance, by Carmen Rubio, with the participation of dancers from the Spanish Ballet of Murcia, on April 20, are other acts contemplated in ‘Read, think, imagine’, which in addition to Luzzy, will reach other spaces such as the Faculty of Business and the ETSAE, Mister Witt Café and the CEIP La Asomada and Stella Maris, among others.