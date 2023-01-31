Decree signed by Lula this Monday gives power to the Armed Forces and ministries to block the activities of local mining

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) announced on Monday night (30.jan.2023) that it had signed a decree to empower the Armed Forces and the Ministries of Defence, Health, Social Development, Family and Indigenous Peoples to stop the activities of miners illegal in indigenous lands, in the north of the country. Here’s the full of the decree (671 KB).

The text grants the ministries authorization to transport security and assistance teams, in addition to the possibility of reopening Funai (National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples) support posts and basic health units in the region. For the Forces, the decree allows the creation of an identification zone over the airspace close to or above Yanomami territory.

In addition, the decree signed by Lula limits people’s access to the territory with a joint act issued by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, with the aim of preventing and reducing the risk of disease transmission.

The Ministry of Health declared a public health emergency in Brazilian Yanomami territory on January 20. The area, located in the Brazilian and Venezuelan Amazon, suffers from lack of health care and faces cases of severe malnutrition and malaria.

The malnutrition of people of this ethnic group, whose territory is in Roraima, was exposed by Lula himself during a visit to the State, on January 21st. The topic gained prominence in the public debate and has been one of the main agendas of the federal government at the beginning of its mandate.

In the morning, Lula had determined control of air and river transport in the indigenous territory after a meeting with other members of the government.

TRANSCRIPTION

Read below the transcription of the decree signed by Lula this Monday: