The former president of Brazil requested a six-month tourist permit, according to his lawyer, in a context in which Democratic congressmen asked the government to revoke all visas on US soil due to the violent protests in Brasilia, of which some political sectors hold the manager responsible.

This Monday, January 30, Felipe Alexandre, a lawyer for former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, reported that the former president will remain in the United States while the procedures requested to obtain a six-month tourist visa are in progress.

The lawyer explained that Bolsonaro “would like to take some time off, clear his head and enjoy being a tourist in the United States for a few months before deciding what his next step will be.”

However, he clarified that he is not clear if the idea of ​​​​the former resident of the Planalto Palace is to be there all semester. “He will depend on the strategy we agree to embark on, based on his plans,” he added.

Bolsonaro’s formal request took place last Friday, but no further details are known about it. A State Department spokesman said visa records are confidential by law and cannot be disclosed in individual cases.

This comes at a time when, at the beginning of the month, 41 Democrats in the House of Representatives urged President Joe Biden to block all visa applications for the Brazilian due to the violent uprising that took place in Brasilia a few days after the appointment. of Lula.

The Brazilian right-winger headed for Florida at the end of 2022, a few days before his mandate expired, and the US State Department assumes that his entry took place with a diplomatic visa, which requires him to leave the country in 30 days or change immigration status if people are no longer engaged in official business.

A few days after the main leader of the extreme right left Brazil, the country experienced violent days with Bolsonaro supporters invading Congress, the Supreme Court and the Presidential Palace, causing serious damage under the demand to overthrow Lula as president.

Due to this situation, the Supreme Court decided to open an investigation against the former president for haranguing his fans to raise anti-democratic protests that ended with the assaults on the most important government buildings in Brasilia.

