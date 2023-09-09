Saturday, September 9, 2023, 10:07



| Updated 10:19 a.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The acting President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has sent a message of support to Morocco after The earthquake that occurred on Friday night, and which affected Marrakech and Agadir to a greater extent. In the message published on social networks, the Spanish leader expresses “all my solidarity and support in the face of the terrible earthquake registered this morning. “Spain stands with the victims of this tragedy and their families.” Along with him, political figures at the national and international level have also taken advantage of their public profiles to send solidarity communications with the Moroccan people.

All my solidarity and support to the people of Morocco in the face of the terrible earthquake registered this morning. Spain stands with the victims of this tragedy and their families. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) September 9, 2023

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares, has shared a message in both Spanish and Arabic that reads: “Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones in this terrible earthquake. All our solidarity with Morocco and the people of it.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has also addressed the Moroccan people showing her support, in this case in French. Von der Leyen has assured that she is “wholeheartedly with the Moroccan people in the face of the terrible earthquake that claimed hundreds of lives last night. “My thoughts are with the families of the victims, with the injured to whom I wish a speedy recovery and with the first responders who are doing an admirable job.”

For its part, the United Nations has already confirmed that it is willing to assist the Moroccan government in “its efforts to help the affected population,” UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement.