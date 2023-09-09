“Incredibly nervous.” This is how she confessed that she felt like an Oscar winner like Jessica Chastain when she disembarked this past Friday at the dock of the Excelsior hotel, the exclusive complex that serves as a welcoming port every day for the stars who are fortunate enough to step on the festival’s legendary red carpet. Venice cinema. The restlessness of the actress interstellar It corresponds neither to inexperience – it is already a regular face of the contest – nor to the possibilities that the film it presents –Memoryby Mexican director Michel Franco – get the Golden Lion, but to the decision to go to the Italian city in full strike of actors and scriptwriters in Hollywood. Wearing a t-shirt from the union, which has granted her permission to attend the festival, the performer has shown her public support for the strikers despite acknowledging that even “several members of her team have recommended that she not do so.”

Jessica Chastain’s honesty regarding what her presence at the festival means is the best summary of the impact that the strike – which has been active since the beginning of summer – has had on the normal development of the event, which celebrated its 80th edition this year. The event annually preferred by Hollywood stars for having become the best showcase for films with aspirations to win the Oscar race, has seen the presence of its usual protagonists curtailed this year. With the few exceptions of actors like Adam Driver or Jacob Elordi, who participate in independent films, the Venetian red carpet has been forced to reinvent its guest list this year in order not to lose the media relevance that characterizes it. And she has done it by focusing her gaze on the world of fashion.

In the absence of those who should have been the main protagonists of the edition, such as Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper, Zendaya or Penélope Cruz, the contest has opted to give all the prominence to models, influencers or a good number of international performers who are not affiliated to American unions. In this way, we have been able to see references from the world of fashion such as Bar Rafaeli, Olivia Palermo, Georgia May Jagger, Barbara Palvin, Adriana Lima or Georgina Rodriguez get out of the brand new Lexus that takes the stars to the carpet – the Japanese premium brand repeats for the seventh year as the official car of the festival – and shines with its own light before a cloud of photographers as crowded as usual. The Spanish delegation has been one of the largest of the edition, led by performers such as Milena Smit, Clara Galle or Miguel Ángel Silvestre, as well as models such as Nieves Álvarez and Eugenia Silva and a good number of content creators.

In the day to day of the event or, rather, in the night to night, the lack of great faces from the mecca of cinema has not diminished one bit of the expectation and hustle and bustle that surrounds the event each year. Hundreds of curious people continue to gather around the fences that delimit the red carpet in search of the complicit greeting of those who step on the velvet, the hall of the Excelsior hotel is a constant coming and going of haute couture dresses and the exclusive terraces that surround the venue water the early morning based on glasses of spritz and electronic music. The strike is a reality in the hills of Los Angeles, but not on Lido Island.

The best example that in a festival as prestigious and consolidated as the one in Venice, the films and their protagonists are just the excuse for the meeting, is the record attendance achieved by several of the exclusive parties that have been held these days. One of the most glamorous on the face of the planet, the one organized by the amfAR association to raise funds for the fight against AIDS, brought together almost 500 guests last Sunday, including Carla Bruni and Rita Ora. “Believe it or not, we have had more presence of celebrities than in any of the events we have done in the past,” confirmed its CEO, Kevin Frost, in an interview.

The day before, names like Sophia Loren, Benicio del Toro and Regé-Jean Page attended Giorgio Armani’s One Night Only event, in which the Italian designer presented his annual Armani Privé collection (with after-party included). Miu Miu also brought together stars such as Sydney Sweeney and Emma Corrin in its annual Women’s Tales project, who made the headlines of the specialized press thanks to a style featuring shaved hair and a set of a cardigan and matching panties signed by the company. Italian house. Just some examples of how fashion has placed big names in an edition that needed them more than ever.