By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL) said in his first speech after being re-elected mayor that the Powers need to respect limits and remain “each in their constitutional square”, in a message to the Executive and the Judiciary after several clashes between the institutions in recent years.

Allied with the government of former President Jair Bolsonaro and one of the main leaders of the centrão, Lira won another term as mayor based on his ability to articulate, receiving a record 464 votes, well above the 257 needed.

The deputy, who had the support of the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, also stated that he will seek solutions that avoid fiscal populism. “The moment calls for important reforms for Brazil to continue developing,” he said, citing the reform of the tax model.

Lira reiterated the defense of democracy and said that the Chamber will not accept “acts, speeches or demonstrations” that threaten the democratic regime.