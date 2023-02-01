Capcom presented the upcoming news for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak with the Title Update 4. The free update will be available from February 7, 2023 for PC and Nintendo Switch and will also arrive for other platforms in the future. Below are the details and the announcement trailer.

Let’s start with the news relating to the monsters of the Title Update 4. The most succulent is undoubtedly represented by the return of the elder dragon Velkhana, first introduced in Monster Hunter World. He will be accompanied by the Crimson Valstrax Resurrected, an enhanced and even more fierce version of the normal. Both monsters will obviously introduce new armor sets.

Additionally, Chaotic Gore Magala and “Resurrected” elder dragons will now also appear in the anomaly investigation missions. The maximum level of investigations increases to 220 and new materials for Qurio crafting have been introduced to further enhance your hunter.

There will also be new ones event missions on a weekly basis, with various rewards up for grabs, including pieces of special equipment and armor styles. There are also paid DLCs with hairstyles, stickers, voices and more.

That’s not all, because Capcom has updated the Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak roadmap by revealing that Title Update 5 will arrive in April 2023 and will see the return of an elder dragon, an empowered monster, and an “especially fearsome” creature – whether it’s the Fatalis? We’ll see.