Not everything is lost! RBD could include us on their 2023 tour, as mentioned by the band’s manager, who explained that the Mexican group could add one of the four countries that appear in a survey: Peru, Colombia, Argentina and Chile. As recalled, on January 19, the fans of this band were disappointed to learn that the tour would only cover United States, Brazil and Mexico.

Thus, Guillermo Rosas, representative and producer of RBD, posted a poll on Twitter so that fans can vote for their country to join this long-awaited series of shows.

“Which should be the next country to join the SoyRebeldeTour?” Rosas asked in the form that he shared on the aforementioned social network.

RBD: what cities are confirmed for this 2023 tour?

So far, only three countries are listed as the first to be visited by the interpreters of “Just stay silent.” Here we detail the cities:

Mexico: Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara.

United States: Los Angeles, Las Vegas, El Paso, Chicago, Arlington, Houston, New York and Miami.

Brazil: Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

