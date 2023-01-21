Genoa – The Committee for immigrants and against all forms of discrimination, based in Bogliascodenounced the coach of the Gallarate Calcio for having called a 16-year-old footballer of Moroccan origin a “nigger” during a match in the Allievi Under 17 category on 16 October in Gallarate (Varese). This was announced by the chairman of the Committee, Aleksandra Matikj. Following the episode, the Allievi of Cas Sacconago (district of Busto Arsizio, central in the province of Varese) had left the field, in solidarity with their teammate.

“We cannot allow such discrimination to take over, especially against those who are so young and vulnerable – said Matikj – we also intervene as members of the UNAR, an office appointed by the state to guarantee the right to equal treatment, so that racism can and must be fought in a country like Italy”. And then the president of the Committee he specified that he had chosen to denounce also “considering what is the Italian Constitution, mutual respect and also towards possible victims of what are mostly situations of serious danger or worse still of wars, as unfortunately also happened to the undersigned “.