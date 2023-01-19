Get your ties ready, fans of RBD! Very soon Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez and Christopher Von Uckermann will be together again on stage singing those songs that conquered more than one generation and that is that at the end of 2022, the band caused euphoria among their fans by asking them stay tuned for a statement, which would reveal details about his comeback tour which would be called “I am Rebelde World Tour”. This January 19 both dates and prices will come to light.

Anahí revealed which RBD song everyone was embarrassed to sing. Photo: Anahi/Instagram

The famous Mexican group will return with its original members except for ‘Poncho’ Herrerawho stepped aside, because it is no secret to anyone that music was not what he wanted to do compared to his colleagues, who did not imagine that the soap opera “Rebel” be a success and it would make them stars.

What time and when will the RBD announcement be?

The RBD announcement will be broadcast this Thursday, January 19 at 7:00 pm (Mexico City time). Thus, below, we leave you the schedules in which the details of his next tour will be known according to different countries:

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Peru, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Bolivia and Venezuela: 9.00 pm

Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Brazil and Uruguay: 10.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 am (Friday, January 20)

they cried! The RBDs moved their fans with an emotional reunion. Photo: composition LR

Where to see the RBD announcement?

This announcement will be made through a live broadcast from RBD’s social networks and the band’s official website. soyrebelde.world.

What are the RBD tour dates?

RBD is preparing a world tour, so it would be presented in different parts of the continent. We would have to wait for the official statement to be released to find out the confirmed dates and cities. However, so far, only three countries have been confirmed, as seen on the group’s platform, these are:

Mexico: Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara.

United States: Los Angeles, Las Vegas, El Paso, Chicago, Arlington, Houston, New York and Miami.

Brazil: Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

What are RBD’s most successful songs?

Among the most popular songs of the Mexican group, we find the following according to “Glamour”:

“Save me”

“Rebel”

“Just stay quiet”

“to be or to seem”

“Our love”

“This heart”