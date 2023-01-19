Home page World

From: Marcus Gable

This image shows the Hollywood star on the set of the ill-fated film Rust.



Alec Baldwin appears to be on trial over the death of Halyna Hutchins. The actor is accused of negligently killing the camerawoman.

Update from January 19, 7:20 p.m.: After the announced charges against Alec Baldwin, his lawyer Luka Nikas spoke up. “This decision disfigures the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins and constitutes a horrific miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the film set,” the actor’s confidant shared. And further: “We will defend ourselves against these allegations and we will win”.

Camerawoman shot dead while filming: Alec Baldwin to be charged

First report from January 19, 2023:

MUNICH – Alec Baldwin faces involuntary manslaughter charges more than a year after the death of Halyna Hutchins. The public prosecutor’s office in the US state of New Mexico announced this step.

Accordingly, the Hollywood star faces up to 18 months in prison and a fine of 5000 US dollars (a good 4620 euros). Baldwin fired a gun at a camera while filming the western Rust for one scene, fatally injuring the camerawoman.

The incident happened in October 2021 at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe. While the 42-year-old was killed, director Joel Souza was injured in the shoulder. In the aftermath, there were allegations against Baldwin, but also other crew members. The actor had therefore not checked whether there was live ammunition in the barrel of the ancient weapon before pulling the trigger.

Assistant director David Halls is said to have handed him the pistol with the note “cold gun”. The code reflects that the weapon is not loaded with live ammunition.

Video: Alec Baldwin’s film “Rust” is to be continued

Baldwin faces charges in “Rust” incident: Armorer is also to appear in court

In addition to Baldwin, who also serves as one of the film’s producers, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is also said to be on trial. She is also charged with negligent homicide.

Meanwhile, assistant director Halls wants to plead guilty to negligent handling of a weapon, according to prosecutors. He would get away with a suspended sentence, they said.

Special Counsel Andrea Reeb said Thursday Hutchins would still be alive if Baldwin, Gutierrez-Reed or Halls had done their jobs properly. Instead, there was a clear pattern of “criminal disregard” for safety precautions on Rust’s shoot, she added.

Baldwin and the Rust Set Fatal Incident: Hutchins Widower’s Civil Lawsuit Ended in Settlement

Matthew Hutchins, the camerawoman’s widower, had already filed a civil lawsuit against Baldwin and other crew members last year, and an out-of-court settlement was reached in October. Hutchins then spoke of a “terrible accident”.

The widower also emphasized that it was not his intention to blame anyone. Rather, the last work of his wife, who also left a minor son, should be honored. The lawyer for the production company also emphasized this at the time.

Baldwin probably has to go to court for fatal shooting: civil court settlement does not matter

Baldwin’s attorney thanked everyone “who helped resolve this tragic and painful situation.” It was about “the best for Halyna’s son”. All sides agreed at the time that the film should be finished this year.

However, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies emphasized that the civil court settlement would have no impact on the criminal investigation because: “No one is above the law.” Investigators had received the final report on the incident from the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office three months ago.

Crime scene: Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot in this wooden building.



Baldwin in court over ‘Rust’ incident? Actor sues crew members

Baldwin, who will become a father for the seventh time in 2022, filed a lawsuit against the armorer, an assistant director and other crew members last November. He accused them of negligence. The filed document also states, “More than anyone else on the set, Baldwin was wrongly considered the perpetrator of this tragedy.”

There had previously been lawsuits in connection with the fatal shot. About a year earlier, a script supervisor had filed a lawsuit against members of the film crew and Baldwin, alleging disregard for safety regulations on the set. (mg, dpa)