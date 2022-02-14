Bayern and Salzburg will meet in one of the least balanced Champions League round of 16 matches. The German team starts with an amazing advantage over its rival, although in this football it is difficult to make predictions due to the number of surprises that end up taking place.
MEETING INFORMATION
It will be played at the Red Bull Arena stadium with capacity for 30,188 spectators
Wednesday, February 16, 2022, starting at 9:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. in England, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina)
In Spain it can be seen through Movistar Champions League. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela and Peru, it can be followed by DIRECTV. in Mexico via SKYHD. In the United States it will air on ESPN+.
It’s funny but Bayern has just lost this weekend 4-2 against Bochum. A marker to which the fans of the Bavarian team are not usually accustomed, and less so against such an inferior team. Even so, the Champions League is the Champions League, and if Bayern comes out with everything to win, it is very difficult for the Austrian team to put them in trouble. Robert Lewandowski follows like a shot trying to break all existing records on goals.
Salzburg surrenders to its young promise and star Karim Adeyemi and will try to use their local circumstances to surprise in a game that seems very complicated for their interests. His intention should be to get a not too conclusive result in this first leg and try the epic in Munich.
possible alignments
salzburg: Kohn, Kristensen, Solet, Wöber, Ulmer, Camara, Capaldo, Aaronson, Bernede, Okafor, and Adeyemi.
FC Bayern: Ulreich, Süle, Hernández, Upamecano, Pavard, Kimmich, Tolisso, Müller, Sané, Coman and Lewandowski
90 min forecast
RB Salzburg 1-4 FC Bayern
